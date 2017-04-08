Children Hopped their Way into Easter Fun at the YMCA

The YMCA hosted an Easter Eggstravaganza for a day filled with Easter activities for kids

FARGO, N.D. — Hundreds of kids celebrated Easter a week early with aquatic egg hunts and hopping around obstacles. YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties hosted their fifth annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

Kids spent the day hunting for eggs in the pool, playing life size hungry hippo and jumping their way through the bunny obstacle course.

Organizers say it’s a great way for kids and families to get out and enjoy some Easter fun.

“So as you’ll see a lot of kids are dressed up as Easter bunnies,” said Christie Gleason, Financial Development Coordinator with the YMCA, “but it’s such a great event because kids can have a blast with their family and friends, and it’s really just an eggcellent time to hang out and have fun together in our community.”

All ages were welcomed to the Easter family fun.