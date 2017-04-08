College Baseball: Bison Top Jackrabbits, Cobbers Split with Tommies

Pfannenstein's 8 K's propel NDSU to victory.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Senior Reed Pfannenstein pitched 7 2/3 powerful innings and matched his career-high with eight strikeouts as the North Dakota State University baseball team defeated the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits, 4-1, on a beautiful Saturday, April 8, at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the victory, the Bison clinch their third straight Summit League series win and improve to 14-16 overall and 6-5 in league play while the Jacks drop to 13-13 on the season and 6-5 in league action.

Moorhead, Minn. — Concordia Cobbers score ten runs in game 2 of a double header with St. Thomas to win 10-8. Tommies shut out the Cobbers in game one 3-0. Concordia returns to action on Tuesday at St. Olaf.