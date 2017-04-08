College Softball: NDSU Streak Snapped, Cobbers and Dragons Swept

NDSU 36-game win streak vs. Summit League opponents ends.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) –Erica Tharp and Nickhole Finch combined on a four-hitter as IUPUI defeated North Dakota State 3-1 in the opener, while Jaguars rallied from a four-run deficit for a 11-9 win in the second to complete the Summit League softball doubleheader sweep over NDSU on Saturday, April 8, before 180 spectators at the Ellig Sports Complex. The IUPUI sweep snapped the Bison 36-game Summit League win streak dating back to April 3, 2015.

North Dakota State (3-2 SL, 15-23) and IUPUI (5-0 SL, 15-20) are scheduled to close out the three-game series at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Ellig Sports Complex.

MARSHALL, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – The Minnesota State University Moorhead softball team was swept by Southwest Minnesota State in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action on Saturday. The Mustangs prevailed by scores of 5-2 and 8-0.