The Perfect Cure for Cabin Fever? An Arena Filled with Bouncy Houses

Bouncin' Bash was set up at the Veterans Memorial Arena For A Weekend of Fun

WEST FARGO, N.D. — More than 100 kids, teens and adults spent the afternoon in bouncy houses and obstacle courses.

The cause which organizers were trying to support was simple — getting kids to have fun.

Veterans Memorial Arena was filled with more than 20 inflatable obstacle courses for a day filled with fun.

They also had ‘Kiddie Land,’ a special area set up for children ages five and under.

“It’s a fun event for the community for kids to get out, burn off some energy after being locked up all winter long and we’re excited to have them come and be active and healthy,” said Katie Ettish, Event & Communications Specialist with West Fargo Park District.

For those who missed it, Bouncin’ Bash continues Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.