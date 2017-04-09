Charges Expected in Fatal Moorhead Shooting Thursday Night

Formal charges are expected this week against the man accused of shooting and killing a male acquaintance at his home in Moorhead.

25-year-old Neil Johnson is being held in the Clay County Jail pending a Long Form Complaint through the Clay County Attorney’s Office.

Charges could include First Degree Manslaughter.

Authorities say Johnson and Jacob Glover got into an argument before the shooting Thursday night around 9 o’clock.

Glover was found wounded in a neighbor’s driveway.

He later died at Sanford.

The 28-year-old Glover lived in West Fargo and was engaged to be married.

