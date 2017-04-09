College Baseball: Jackrabbits Shut out Bison in Series Finale

Bison fall to SDSU despite surrendering just 4 hits.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits defeated the North Dakota State University baseball team, 1-0, Sunday, April 9, at Newman Outdoor Field in the final game of a three-game Summit League series.

With the loss, the Bison fall to 14-17 overall and 6-6 in Summit League play while the Jacks improve to 14-13 on the season and 7-5 in league action. NDSU won the series, 2-1, after beating SDSU Friday and Saturday.

Drew Fearing, JT Core, Logan Busch, and Matt Elsenpeter each tallied a hit to lead NDSU at the plate.

Sophomore right-hander Jordan Harms (1-5) suffered the loss on the mound for the Bison after giving up one earned run on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings of work.

Redshirt freshman reliever Parker Harm tossed four scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit while recording three strikeouts and no walks.

The Jacks scored the lone run of the game on a Bison fielding error in the top of the third inning.

Infielder Nick Smith went 2-for-2 in the batter’s box with a pair of doubles to lead SDSU offensively.

Right-hander Ethan Kenkel (1-1) earned his first win of the season on the mound for South Dakota State after allowing no earned runs on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks in six innings. Senior Chris Halbur recorded his fifth save of the season after throwing a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a non-league game Tuesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.