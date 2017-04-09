Family Believes Body Found is Missing New Hope Man

Family believes body found in the Mississippi River Saturday night is that of Adam Clark

A body found in the Mississippi River Saturday night is believed to be a New Hope man, according to family.

Twenty-two-year-old Adam Clark was last seen near Minnehaha Falls and Ford Parkway on February 28.

A tugboat operator discovered the body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the Washington County side of the river near Grey Cloud Island.

Suzanne Hagen, Clark’s mother, said she is grateful for the support she received during the search.

She said, “All of the support I have been receiving has been amazing. And I’m sure Adam would have appreciated it.”