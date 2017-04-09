Family Believes Body Found is Missing New Hope Man

Family believes body found in the Mississippi River Saturday night is that of Adam Clark
Alison Voorhees

A body found in the Mississippi River Saturday night is believed to be a New Hope man, according to family.

Twenty-two-year-old Adam Clark was last seen near Minnehaha Falls and Ford Parkway on February 28.

A tugboat operator discovered the body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the Washington County side of the river near Grey Cloud Island.

Suzanne Hagen, Clark’s mother, said she is grateful for the support she received during the search.

She said, “All of the support I have been receiving has been amazing. And I’m sure Adam would have appreciated it.”

Related Post

Arrest Warrant for Man Accused of Moving Dead Girl...
Grand Forks Police Identify Body Found in Ice
Police: Missing St. Cloud Student May Have Fallen ...
Grand Forks Police Investigate Body Found in Ice

You Might Like

Flooding Closes Neche Port of Entry

Commercial and passenger vehicles that normally travel through the Neche Port of Entry will have to take another route. Flooding has closed state Highway 18. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say that vehicles can go through ports at Pembina… continue reading ›