Flooding Closes Neche Port of Entry

Ports At Pembina And Walhalla Remain Open

Commercial and passenger vehicles that normally travel through the Neche Port of Entry will have to take another route.

Flooding has closed state Highway 18.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say that vehicles can go through ports at Pembina and Walhalla.

Officials say water crossing the highway south of the port of entry at Neche has made the roadway impassable.