Train cars filled with grain derail west of Fergus Falls

A number of train cars filled with grain derailed this morning west of Fergus Falls.

Dispatch was alerted about the derailment by the Fergus Falls airport on Highway 210 around 5 a.m.

Otter Tail Valley Railroad crews worked to clean up the spilled grain and get the cars back on the tracks.

No one was hurt in the derailment which is under investigation.