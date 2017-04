Police Have No Reports of Missing Person

Possible Abduction Reported on Friday in Battle Lake, Minnesota

A possible abduction on Friday has turned out to be nothing so far according to police in Battle Lake.

They have not had any reports of anyone missing.

Police also believe the very young witnesses might have misinterpreted what they saw or that it was simply a parent picking up a child.

The witnesses had reported seeing a man grab a teenage boy and throw him into the backseat of a black SUV.

They say the boy was yelling for help and pounding on the windows.

Police will continue to investigate.