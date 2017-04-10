Fargo Couple Asking For Help In Search Of Engagement Ring

In two weeks the local couple is getting married in Florida, on the same beach where they got engaged

A Fargo couple is getting ready for their destination wedding that’s less than two weeks away, but there’s something important missing.

The bride to be has taken to Facebook to ask the public for help with finding her lost engagement ring.

In every special relationship, there are moments you will never forget.

“First date was at the Red River Valley Fair, we went to a concert,” said Nic Koch of Fargo.

From the first date to the engagement….

“She proposed at the same time that I did, once I got on my knee, so I’ve had my ring as well,” Koch said, fiance of Olivia Garcia.

Nic Koch and Olivia Garcia are preparing for their wedding that’s less than two weeks away in Clear Water Beach, Florida… the same place the Fargo couple got engaged at three years ago.

“I’d given her a little bit of grief for taking it off here and there,” Koch said.

The bride to be has been getting ready to tie the knot with a left hand feeling a little lighter than usual.

Her engagement ring has been missing since the beginning of the year.

“It was January 19th at the time, so her hands were dry, so she had probably taken her ring off, put it on her lap, put lotion on, had our 2-year-old in the back, so probably got distraction on the way in, and thinks that it fell off on the way back,” Koch explained.

The couple believes the ring was most likely lost in one of two Fargo parking lots, either at Hornbachers on 32d Avenue South, or Kmart on South University Drive.

“It was shiny and beautiful and I thought it was perfect for her and for us together,” Koch said as he described the original engagement ring.

Garcia turned Facebook for help and comments have been flooding in ever since.

The post has been shared over 400 times on Facebook and people have been sending messages to the couple, sharing similar stories that have a happy ending.

“We’re still hopeful that maybe someday it just randomly shows up. You see stories in the news too of some guy who gets his ring back from World War 2,” said Koch.

Koch has since purchased a new ring for his bride, but said the original symbol of his love can never be replaced.

“It would mean a whole lot to us if you know of anyone that had come across it, just to get it back into my hands, and we would be happy to provide a reward,” said Koch.

If you do come across the ring you are being asked to either contact the couple directly on Facebook, or that you call local law enforcement.