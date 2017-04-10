“I’ve Never Felt So Pretty”: CCRI Gives Opportunity for Picture Perfect Prom

People with disabilities "Say Yes to the Dress" for the annual CCRI prom

MOORHEAD, Minn. — There’s something about getting dressed to the nines and feeling like a star.

A local organization is giving those with disabilities that chance.

Donations were collected throughout the community so everyone has a chance to shine in the perfect CCRI prom night outfit.

Getting ready for prom can be just as exciting as the big night.

“They wait for me to call them and say ‘THE PROM BOUTIQUE IS OPEN’,” said Tasha Dullea, the CCRI SLS Crisis Responder, and one of the organizers of the event.

Some of the people they support didn’t always get a chance to go to prom in high school.

“I was too shy and timid around the guys,” said Susan. “My brothers went and my sisters went but I never did.”

Creative Care for Reaching Independence in Moorhead is an organization that supports people with disabilities and helps them live a full life.

That includes providing the perfect outfit for its seventh annual prom coming up in May.

“We bring all the dresses into the room and they get to try them on,” said Dullea. “Some of them try on one and find the perfect one and sometimes they try on four or five.”

The community donates formal wear for all ages.

“Joey loves dressing up so he got to go upstairs and look at all the suits and ties that we have,” said Allie Moum, staff member at CCRI.

“I tried on some other ones too but I kind of like this one,” added Susan.

People can even borrow shoes and jewelry for the big night.

“They get to have their special night just like everybody else,” said Dullea.

Just in case the perfect dress doesn’t have the perfect fit, a seamstress is here to help.

“Their faces just light up so much once they find the perfect dress,” said Dullea.

“A black suit with a blue tie right?” Moum asked, giving Joey a smile.

When you look your best, you feel your best and that’s all CCRI wants for its family.

“I’ve never felt so pretty,” said Susan.

“Probably just a t–shirt underneath because he dances a lot and runs around a lot,” said Moum, describing what Joey will wear with his suit jacket.

CCRI is still accepting donations for formal wear as well as accessories and shoes.

You can drop them off at 2903 15th Street South in Moorhead.