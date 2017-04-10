Moorhead Man Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A Moorhead man has been charged with 2nd degree murder for a shooting last Thurs. night at his Moorhead home.

The complaint filed by the Clay County Attorney’s office says 25 year-old Neil Johnson shot 28 year-old Jacob Glover twice with a handgun.

Johnson and Glover had worked together.

Johnson told a detective that he had recently fired Glover, but was allowing him to live in his garage.

Johnson told police that an argument began when he discovered that Glover had ripped stuff off the walls of the garage.

The complaint says Johnson admitted to smoking meth prior to the shooting.

Glover was shot in the back and hip with the medical examiner listing the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.