More Law Enforcement Checking for Distracted Driving

State troopers are reminding drivers it's not just about technology use

RED RIVER VALLEY — It’s not about writing tickets, it’s about creating a safer road for everyone.

Each year, more and more people are caught texting while driving.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness month and Minnesota law enforcement will have extra eyes on drivers from now until April 23rd.

State troopers are reminding people it’s not just about technology either.

They’ve seen people drive distracted while eating or even reading a newspaper.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on a city street or a rural highway or on the interstate,” said Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol. “Things change very quickly out there and so it’s so important to keep your focus up on the highway all the time because in just a split second, timing…anything can happen, anything can change.”

Deputies, police officers and troopers from more than 300 agencies are helping out so officials can focus on traffic violations.