NDSU Will Face University of Arizona in 2022

The North Dakota State University Bison football team will face the University of Arizona in 2022. The Missouri Valley Conference Bison signed a one-game contract with the Pac-12 Wildcats. The game will take place at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, September… continue reading ›
MOORHEAD (KFGO) - A Moorhead man has been charged with 2nd degree murder for a shooting last Thurs. night at his Moorhead home. The complaint filed by the Clay County Attorney's office says 25 year-old Neil Johnson shot 28 year-old… continue reading ›
FARGO, N.D. -- Donating blood was a regular part of his life. But after a major car accident, blood donations were needed to save him. The accident left Vincent Ulstad blind, forcing… continue reading ›