NDSU Will Face University of Arizona in 2022

The Bison and Wildcats will play Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

The North Dakota State University Bison football team will face the University of Arizona in 2022.

The Missouri Valley Conference Bison signed a one-game contract with the Pac-12 Wildcats.

The game will take place at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, September 17, 2022.

It’s NDSU’s first game with Arizona and the second of three against Pac-12 teams.

The Bison have road games scheduled with the Oregon Ducks on September 5, 2020 and the Colorado Buffaloes, August 31, 2024.

The Wildcats have not played a team from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.