No Prices On the Menu? Cafe Brings Community Together

At this community cafe you pay what you can

Once a month there’s a café downtown with no prices on the menu.

Heart–n–Soul Community Café cooks a heart healthy meal each month for the public to enjoy.

There is no charge for the food, but you can volunteer or pay a donation based on what you are able to give.

An all vegan meal was served including vegetable pot pie and kale and beet coleslaw.

“We have people coming in who are hungry for a meal, we have people coming in who are paying it forward, and we’re really seeing it starting to grow,” said Leola Daul, with Heart–n–Soul Community Café.

The event is ran entirely by volunteers.

Dessert is always served.

