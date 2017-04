Rolla Police Officer Injured in Car Crash

ROLLA, N.D. — An officer with the Rolla Police Department was hurt after crashing into the back of a car on Highway 30.

The highway patrol says Officer Nathan Gustafson was responding to a report of a stalled vehicle around 10:30 last night.

The car was stopped on the highway and the driver, Carl Indvik, Jr., was standing beside it when it was rear-ended by the officer’s SUV.

Both Gustafson and Indvik were taken to the hospital in Rolla for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.