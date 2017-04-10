Suspect in Fatal Moorhead Shooting Appears in Court

Neil Johnson had his first court hearing this morning and was charged with 2nd degree murder

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Neil Johnson, 25, has been charged in the death of Jacob Glover during his court hearing this morning.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Clay County Court, last Thursday night, Johnson shot 28-year-old Jacob Glover twice with a handgun.

Johnson is charged with 2nd degree murder.

The criminal complaint states the two worked together at Don’s Carwash but Johnson had recently fired Glover.

Johnson was letting Glover live in his garage.

Johnson’s friend, identified by the initials T.M., also worked at Don’s Carwash.

He told Johnson that he believed Glover had recently stolen money from his dad’s farmhouse.

Johnson told detectives he had a gun with him when he confronted Glover about the stolen money.

The complaint also states Johnson had boxed up all of Glover’s belongings and was going to tell him to move out.

Johnson says Glover noticed the gun and started walking towards him.

Johnson claims that’s when he pulled the trigger.

Glover’s medical report revealed he had a gunshot wound to his back and also to his hip, which ultimately caused his death.

The complaint says Johnson admitted to smoking meth on the day of the shooting.

Bail was set at $750,000 without conditions.

His plea hearing will be held on April 27th at 9:30am.