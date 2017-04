Three Men Arrested In Grand Forks Prostitution Sting

All Three Men Arrested As Part Of Same Operation

Grand Forks Police arrested three men Saturday in a prostitution operation.

44-year-old Stephen Dewel of Grand Forks, 52-year-old Todd Quaintance of Grand Forks, and 45-year-old Chad Woinarowicz of Oslo are charged with soliciting sex from an individual, a Class B misdemeanor.

Police would not offer many details on the operation, saying they plan to run a similar one in the near future.

All police would say is that they used “internet resources”.