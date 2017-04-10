West Acres Teen Attacker Sentenced in Sex Assault Case

FARGO, N.D. — The teen who was convicted of attacking a woman in the West Acres parking lot in 2014 has been sentenced in another attack.

Abdirahman Sahel, 18, was given 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young woman nearly four years ago in the Holiday Inn parking lot.

Sahel had earlier pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and terrorizing in the August 2013 crime.

He was convicted of robbery, attempted kidnapping and other charges last September after attacking a woman in the JCPenny’s parking lot.

Sahel was given 12 years for that crime.