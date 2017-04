Authorities Identify Body Found Outside Dakota Magic Apartments in Hankinson

HANKINSON, N.D. — A South Dakota man who died after being found outside the Dakota Magic apartments near Hankinson has been identified.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Jesse Blue of Fort Thompson was found Thursday morning.

He was on the ground and unresponsive.

He later died at a hospital in Sisseton.

The sheriff’s office is waiting on toxicology reports but they say foul play is not suspected.