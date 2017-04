College Baseball: Bison Bats Dormant as Gophers Win 6-1

NDSU loses season series 2-1 with the loss

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State dropped its second contest in three games against Minnesota.

The Bison gave up two unearned runs in the first inning and were never able to get the lead after that, as they go on to lose 6-1.

Riley Johnson picks up the loss, going three innings while allowing zero earned runs.

NDSU is back to the diamond on Friday to begin a series against Fort Wayne.