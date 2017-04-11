College Softball: Sertic Strikes out 15, NDSU Downs UND

Sertic: 7 innings, 3 hits, 15 strikeouts for the Bison in the win.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Jacquelyn Sertic struck out 15 and Dani Renner went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead North Dakota State to a 3-1 win at North Dakota in a non-league game played Tuesday, April 11, at the Apollo Sports Complex.

NDSU (4-2, SL, 17-23) is scheduled to host South Dakota (4-4, 13-24) in a Summit League three-game series on April 14-15 at the Ellig Sports Complex.

Sertic, a junior righty from Sparks, Nev., scattered three hits and struck out the first eight batters she faced. Sertic issued no walks as she reached double-figure strikeouts for the ninth time this season and 15th time in her career.

North Dakota State struck for two runs to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Vanessa Anderson led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Montana DeCamp. Julia Luciano singled up the middle to plate Anderson. Luciano scored when Dani Renner reached on an error.

North Dakota (17-23) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth on Dani Romero’s solo home run to right center with two outs.

NDSU tacked on a run in the top of the sixth. Luciano reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Renner’s two-out single to right.

Kaylin VanDomelen (8-12) took the loss for the Fighting Hawks. VanDomelen allowed six hits, struck out five and walked two.