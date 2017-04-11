College Softball: Sertic Strikes out 15, NDSU Downs UND

Sertic: 7 innings, 3 hits, 15 strikeouts for the Bison in the win.
Jeremy Klein

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Jacquelyn Sertic struck out 15 and Dani Renner went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead North Dakota State to a 3-1 win at North Dakota in a non-league game played Tuesday, April 11, at the Apollo Sports Complex.

NDSU (4-2, SL, 17-23) is scheduled to host South Dakota (4-4, 13-24) in a Summit League three-game series on April 14-15 at the Ellig Sports Complex.

Sertic, a junior righty from Sparks, Nev., scattered three hits and struck out the first eight batters she faced. Sertic issued no walks as she reached double-figure strikeouts for the ninth time this season and 15th time in her career.

North Dakota State struck for two runs to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Vanessa Anderson led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Montana DeCamp. Julia Luciano singled up the middle to plate Anderson. Luciano scored when Dani Renner reached on an error.

North Dakota (17-23) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth on Dani Romero’s solo home run to right center with two outs.

NDSU tacked on a run in the top of the sixth. Luciano reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Renner’s two-out single to right.

Kaylin VanDomelen (8-12) took the loss for the Fighting Hawks. VanDomelen allowed six hits, struck out five and walked two.

Related Post

UND’s Hooker Repeats as Lou Henson All Ameri...
New Bison Assistant Coaches Meet Media
NDSU Students Rally Support Against Restrictive Ed...
UND’s Dyer Picks up Second Consecutive Confe...

You Might Like