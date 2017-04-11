Critical Conversations: Celebrating Diversity at NDSU

Critical Conversations is being held at NDSU to tackle important issues in the community

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU is addressing diversity challenges through ‘Critical Conversations’.

It’s a three day inaugural conference created to identify issues surrounding race and diversity and how to provide a safe venue for people to be heard.

It also includes speeches and seminars about understanding each other’s stories in order to eliminate racism.

Performances by a student drum group and a traditional Aztec Mexican group were also present during the event.

“Celebrating diversity shouldn’t only happen through special events but it gives us a time to set aside dedicated time to give people some knowledge to incorporate what they’re learning into the curriculum,” said Jered Pigeon, who is the program coordinator of multicultural programs at NDSU.

Critical Conversations will be wrapping up tomorrow afternoon with ‘Unifying Voices ll’ and the decorating of cups to show diversity.