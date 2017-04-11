Looking to Get Away? Book Your North Dakota Vacation

A Guide of What to Do This Summer in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Last weekend’s warm weather may have you ready for summer.

Now is the perfect time to start planning and booking your North Dakota vacation plans.

For the outdoor lover, there are many national and state parks to visit in North Dakota, including Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Other famous attractions include the Bully Pulpit Golf Course, the Maah Daah Hey Trail and the Medora Musical.

FM-CVB’s President Charley Johnson gives some advice to those planning out their vacation.

“I think you want to book a little early for some of the most popular places,” said Johnson. “If you want to go to Medora, see the musical spend a few nights there, you should book that pretty soon because that gets pretty busy pretty fast.”

A link to more North Dakota vacation ideas can be found here.