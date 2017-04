Moorhead Hockey Heads into Finals for HS Play of the Winter

Stetz's setup for a Ranklev goal

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead’s boys hockey team is a finalist for the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Winter.

Jack Stetz wins a race to the puck and makes a great move to feed Carter Randklev who finishes with a top-shelf goal.

The play will match up against Akealy Moton’s block for West Fargo girls basketball to determine the top play of the winter. Voting begins on Friday.