Moorhead Police Looking For Two Individuals

Moorhead Police are asking for your help.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

Do you recognize either of these 2 individuals?

Moorhead Police are asking for your help.

They are looking to speak with them regarding a theft at MSUM.

Please contact our Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak with Officer Schlee or a Moorhead Supervisor if you are able to identify the people pictured below or have any other information regarding this incident.