Rollover Accident Shuts Down Busy Fargo Intersection
45th Street was closed at 19th Avenue South for just over an hour
FARGO, N.D. — A truck hauling vehicles ended up on its side and shut down a busy stretch of road in south Fargo.
The truck rolled over at the intersection of 45th Street and 19th Avenue South just before 11 this morning.
According to fire department officials on scene, the truck tipped over as it was turning left onto 45th Street.
The driver of the truck got a cut to his leg.
Authorities had the scene cleared in just over an hour.