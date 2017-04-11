Rollover Accident Shuts Down Busy Fargo Intersection

45th Street was closed at 19th Avenue South for just over an hour

1/9 A truck tips on its side while attempting to turn on 45th Street in Fargo.

2/9 Two trucks are also on their sides as they were on the trailer being pulled by the other truck.

3/9 Law enforcement keeps traffic moving and away from the crash site.

4/9 Fire trucks are on standby at the crash site.

6/9 Workers carefully bring the trucks upright one by one.

8/9 A truck tips on its side while attempting to turn on 45th Street in Fargo.

9/9 Firefighters hose down the area with water to wash away small debris.

FARGO, N.D. — A truck hauling vehicles ended up on its side and shut down a busy stretch of road in south Fargo.

The truck rolled over at the intersection of 45th Street and 19th Avenue South just before 11 this morning.

According to fire department officials on scene, the truck tipped over as it was turning left onto 45th Street.

The driver of the truck got a cut to his leg.

Authorities had the scene cleared in just over an hour.