Speaker Daudt Gives Update on Current Legislative Session

The Minnesota Speaker of the House says tax relief for Minnesotans is a top priority

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt stopped by the Moorhead City Council chambers to give an update on the current legislative session.

Daudt talked about the efforts Republicans and Democratic Governor Dayton have taken to find a compromise on the state’s nearly $2 billion dollar budget surplus.

Topics also included improving the state’s health care system, addressing the state’s transportation needs and funding education.

On top of the speaker’s mind is to give the people of the state relief on their taxes.

“We want to put most of that money back into Minnesotans’ pockets,” said Speaker Daudt. “We feel that it’s important since they got kind of left behind in the last two years by the governor vetoing the tax bill that they should share in the prosperity that they helped create for the state

Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams was also in attendance.

Minnesota Legislators return from their holiday break next week.