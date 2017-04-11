The Hearts of Volunteers: Fargo Celebrates Community Day of Service

Volunteers spent the day doing a full day of service

FARGO, N.D. — Local organizations received some extra helping hands during a fun filled day of service.

“Look at all these people caring,” said Norene Baeth, who is the coordinator with the Fargo chapter of Project LINUS. “They’re all helping us today.”

Shirt sleeves were rolled up, paint brushes were out and floors were being scrubbed throughout this day of community service.

“When you’re part of the community, why not help the community and make it better?” said Savanah Bettin, who volunteers with AmeriCorps.

Volunteers had the opportunity to choose between six organizations.

“Without volunteers, the employees have to take out time of their day to get work done and they already have busy schedules and sometimes staffing is hard,” said Makenzi Smith, who is a program director with AmeriCorps.

“It’s amazing having so many volunteers in at one time because we’re able to tackle way more projects than we normally would be able to in a day,” said Amanda Even, who is a program director with Dress for Success.

More than 85 volunteers are out here today and it’s safe to say they all agree on one thing.

“It feels good to be able to give back,” said Smith.

“You get to give back to the community that has given so much for you,” said Bettin.

“I love seeing the difference that we make in the communities,” said State Program Officer Amber Stockeland.

The North Dakota State Commission organized the day of community service with Senior Corps and AmeriCorps in order to strengthen the ties that bind us together as a community.

“It’s the people that make it fun,” said Baeth.

Baeth said the willingness of volunteers to take on a project for children shows how loving our community truly is.

“How many smiles we’re going to get with all of these blankets…it’s awesome,” she said.

Volunteers say no amount of work is too much, when you’re giving back.

“It’s been amazing and we’ve gotten a lot of work done today,” said Even.

“Can it be work? Yes,” said Baeth. “But if you do it with a light heart it is so much fun and it is so gratifying.”

The Corporation for National & Community Service holds two other days of service annually including Martin Luther King Day of Service and the September 11th National Day of Service & Remembrance.