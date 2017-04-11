Timberwolves Unveil New Logo

New Logo will be implemented in 2017-18 season.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, Minn. (Minnesota Timberwolves PR) — The Timberwolves unveiled a new team logo tonight at halftime of their final home game of the season against Oklahoma City. The new logo will be implemented beginning with the 2017-18 season. The unveil is the latest in a series of announcements that demonstrate the new era of Timberwolves basketball and the new direction the franchise is taking.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this new era of Timberwolves basketball than with the unveiling of our new logo, in front of our dedicated fans, on Fan Appreciation Night,” said Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson. “This new logo embodies the emerging culture of our franchise, a solid mark that grounds us in our heritage while adding bold new hues that light an exciting path forward. This mark will bind our fans as a pack and together we will focus on growing and building something special at this turning point in Timberwolves history.”

The logo unveil is the first in a series of announcements surrounding the new identity. New uniforms and a new court design will be unveiled later this summer. The Timberwolves will also be making appearances throughout the summer to celebrate the rebrand.