Twin Cities High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Communications with Student

TJ Nelson

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A high school teacher in the Twin Cities has been arrested on suspicion of having explicit electronic communications with a student.

Officers arrested Erik Akervik, a music teacher at Burnsville High School, at the school on Monday morning.

The school district said they received a complaint about Akervik last Saturday and immediately began an investigation.

Police were notified that a teacher had been communicating with a student electronically and the communication contained sexually explicit material.

Akervik has been working with the school since 2013.

