West Fargo Baseball, Softball Pick up Sweeps

Packer Baseball improves to 7-3.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Packer baseball team headed up to Grand Forks for a pair of games with Red River. West Fargo won both games of the double header winning 7-2, and 7-0 .

West Fargo softball was also in action today on the road at Sheyenne. Just like the boys, the girls softball team picked up two wins. The Packers defeated the Mustangs 11-1, and 21-14.

West Fargo softball will be back in action Thursday at Moorhead.