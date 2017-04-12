Fargo City Attorney Seeks Guidance On Recall Effort

Fargo's city attorney is wondering whether there's enough time between when a special recall vote for City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn could be held and when he would be up for re-election.

Erik Johnson wants the attorney general to decide. He’s asking for an attorney general’s opinion.

State law there must be 95 days from the time the vote is requested to when its held. The vote, pushed by a citizens’ group, was expected this summer. But Piepkorn would be on the ballot in June of next year and there’s a question whether the recall would be allowed, given the timing of the vote and the regular city election.

The citizens’ group is already collecting petition signatures for the vote. It doesn’t like Piepkorn’s criticism of refugee resettlement programs run by Lutheran Social Services.