Flood Waters Near Neche, ND Recede

The Pembina River at Neche is receding

The Pembina River at Neche is finally going down.

It should drop below major flood stage by Sunday morning, despite a few showers last night.

It is down enough that Highway 18 has reopened to the Canadian border and the border crossing is operational.

A flood warning remains in effect for Neche, Pembina and Walhalla as river levels slowly fall.