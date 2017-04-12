Flood Waters Near Neche, ND Recede

The Pembina River at Neche is receding
Alison Voorhees

COURTESY: DEANNA NEWELL

The Pembina River at Neche is finally going down.

It should drop below major flood stage by Sunday morning, despite a few showers last night.

It is down enough that Highway 18 has reopened to the Canadian border and the border crossing is operational.

A flood warning remains in effect for Neche, Pembina and Walhalla as river levels slowly fall.

Related Post

Water’s Outlook on the Red River Valley
Snow Business: Where Does Fargo’s Snow…...
Overland Flooding Continues to Recede in Pembina C...
Northern Parts of the Red River Valley Dealing wit...

You Might Like