Flood Waters Near Neche, ND Recede
The Pembina River at Neche is finally going down. It should drop below major flood stage by Sunday morning, despite a few showers last night. It is down enough that Highway 18 has reopened to the Canadian border and the border crossing is operational.
A flood warning remains in effect for Neche, Pembina and Walhalla as river levels slowly fall.