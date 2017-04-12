Health Matters: The Long Term Effects of Athletics

These brothers share their story of how sports helped shape their career path

One brother helps athletes get back on their feet.

You know the other as a star on the NDSU football team.

Most of us were more active before graduation.

The chance to play eventually comes to end, but these brothers found another way to pursue their passion of living a healthy life.

“Our dad was a huge wrestler so we wanted to make sure we at least tried it. We both fell in love with it,” said Brett Morlock, a physical therapist with Essentia Health.

You’ve probably heard of his brother Chase Morlock, running back for the NDSU football team.

“Mom had to yell at us trying to get us in, before dark sometimes, we were always just outside,” said Chase Morlock, #25 for the Bison.

These brothers have been active as long as they can remember.

“It lead to our career paths without really knowing it,” Brett Morlock said.

They plan on continuing to be for a long time.

“Sports kind of lead me to my career path, which I hope to be doing in a few years here,” said Chase Morlock.

For Brett, the thought of his now career first came when he tore his meniscus at 16.

“Since I was out of my sports for about six months while I was recovering, and that kind of opened my eyes up a little bit to the physical therapy world,” said Brett Morlock.

For the brothers, the effects of sports went beyond the field.

“Working for something together that’s bigger than yourself, just the bonds that you get from those teammates, I’m still best friends with them, I probably be will be for life,” the football player explained.

“Without sports I think I wouldn’t have been as active and been as healthy as I am now,” said Brett Morlock.

Chase plans on opening his own gym, with hopes to guide people to a better life.

Just like his coaches and trainers have done for him.

“I want to be that guy that can lead them and get them the right information and allow them to be the best athlete or the best person , or the best physical shape that they can be in,” Chase Morlock said.

While the Morlocks said they owe much of their success to athletics, there is another thing that will always cheer them on.

Family.

“I’ve been writing up some work outs for my mom she hasn’t been a big fan of me because she’s been pretty sore lately,” Chase said with a laugh.

Brett is a graduate of the UND Physical Therapy program, and Chase is expected to graduate with a degree in Exercise science this Fall.