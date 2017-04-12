Hornbacher’s Donates $50,000 to Great Plains Food Bank

Employees Presented Check and Volunteered at the food bank

FARGO, N.D. – Hornbacher’s continues its efforts to help out local charities by giving back.

The grocery store chain donated a $50,000 check to the Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo.

Along with presenting the check, local Hornbacher’s employees volunteered and helped pack boxes with food.

Hornbacher’s President Matt Leiseth said that it’s important to help out with food insecurity.

He said, “Anything we can do to help people to meet those basic needs and as a grocery store in the state of North Dakota and Western Minnesota, it’s our responsibility to be part of that to help be part of the solution to make things better.”

Earlier this year Hornbacher’s donated nearly $45,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank through its annual Feed Hope Campaign.