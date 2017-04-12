Mental Awareness Fair Lets NDSU Students Know They’re Not Alone

The group sets out to tackle mental health issues with young adults across the country

FARGO, N.D. — A group which brings awareness to suicide adds NDSU to the more than 100 colleges they’ve visited.

The ALIVE mental health fair taught students at the university about things like PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Participants could test their knowledge about mental illness and ask about resources in the area.

They had a graffiti board for writing positive messages, and a wall where anonymous secrets were shared.

“They will look at the wall of secrets and they realize wow, there are five other people on this campus or in Fargo who are struggling with this, living with this, and they think they’re all by themselves, but they’re not,” said Elena Butler, director of imalive.org.

She said it’s important to let students know they have counselors they can speak with if they are struggling with depression.