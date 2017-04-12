Missing Minnesota Man Found Dead

Flood Waters Near Neche, ND Recede
The Pembina River at Neche is finally going down. It should drop below major flood stage by Sunday morning, despite a few showers last night. It is down enough that Highway 18 has… continue reading ›
The body of a missing Alexandria man has been found.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office dive team located Ryan “RJ” Johnson in Lake Agnes this morning around 10.
An autopsy is being done to determine the exact cause of death.
The 32-year-old had last been seen by a friend on Thursday night at a bar.
Police say there was evidence left behind that Johnson had entered the water.