Missing Minnesota Man Found Dead

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office dive team located Ryan "RJ" Johnson in Lake Agnes this morning around 10.
Joe Radske

The body of a missing Alexandria man has been found.

An autopsy is being done to determine the exact cause of death.

The 32-year-old had last been seen by a friend on Thursday night at a bar.

Police say there was evidence left behind that Johnson had entered the water.

