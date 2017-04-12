Missing Minnesota Man Found Dead

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office dive team located Ryan "RJ" Johnson in Lake Agnes this morning around 10.

The body of a missing Alexandria man has been found.

An autopsy is being done to determine the exact cause of death.

The 32-year-old had last been seen by a friend on Thursday night at a bar.

Police say there was evidence left behind that Johnson had entered the water.