Motorcycle Driver Dies From Injuries One Week After Crash

Flood Waters Near Neche, ND Recede
The Pembina River at Neche is finally going down. It should drop below major flood stage by Sunday morning, despite a few showers last night. It is down enough that Highway 18 has… continue reading ›
A 26-year-old motorcycle driver has died from her injuries after hitting a flatbed trailer on I-94 last week.
The highway patrol says Danika Murphy died Tuesday at Essentia Hospital in Fargo.
It was Monday, April 3 when the West Fargo woman was on her motorcycle and merging onto the interstate from the 25th Street South loop ramp around 1:30 in the afternoon.
Murphy hit the passenger side of the trailer and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Murphy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.