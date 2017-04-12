Motorcycle Driver Dies From Injuries One Week After Crash

Ran Into Flatbed Trailer On Interstate 94 Last Week

A 26-year-old motorcycle driver has died from her injuries after hitting a flatbed trailer on I-94 last week.

The highway patrol says Danika Murphy died Tuesday at Essentia Hospital in Fargo.

It was Monday, April 3 when the West Fargo woman was on her motorcycle and merging onto the interstate from the 25th Street South loop ramp around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Murphy hit the passenger side of the trailer and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Murphy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.