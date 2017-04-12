Nursing Program That Was In Jeopardy Is Safe For Now

Sanford Officials Reach Deal With State Lawmakers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Sanford Health has renegotiated a contract to keep a nursing program open in Bismarck.

The action comes after legislators introduced an amendment in the higher education budget that would not allow any state money or private funds to be spent on the program.

NDSU took over the program three years ago but lawmakers have not been happy with the deal.

The $1 a year rent was set to jump to nearly $400,000 annually beginning in July.

The new deal keeps the $1 annual lease rate in place for the next two years.

After that, the lease will be renegotiated.