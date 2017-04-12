UND Hockey Releases 2017-2018 Schedule

UND will host the University of Minnesota, October 21-21, in a rematch for the former WCHA rivals.

GRAND FORKS, ND – The University of North Dakota men’s hockey team released the 2017-2018 schedule.

Fighting Hawks fans are pointing to four non-conference series in the 36-game regular season schedule.

Those games will take place on October 20-21 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Other games versus former rivals include: road matchups at Alaska Anchorage (Oct. 6-7) and Wisconsin (Nov. 3-4), and a home-and-home set with Bemidji State (Jan. 12-13).

The Minnesota series will mark the Golden Gophers’ first visit to Grand Forks since Jan. 2012, when both were still members of the WCHA.

North Dakota’s other non-conference dates also include home series against St. Lawrence (Oct. 13-14) and Union (Nov. 24-25). It will be Union’s first-ever visit to Grand Forks.

The Fighting Hawks will open National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) play at Colorado College on Oct. 27-28 and will host their first NCHC series Nov. 10-11 against Miami.

Host sites for the 2018 NCAA Regionals will be announced by the NCAA on April 18. The Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., will host the 2018 NCAA Frozen Four.

UND went 21-16-3 overall in 2016-17 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 15th consecutive season, the second-longest streak in NCAA Division-I men’s hockey history behind only Michigan’s 22 from 1991 to 2012.

2017-18 UND Men’s Hockey Schedule:

Date Opponent Time (CT)

Sept. 30 Manitoba (exh) 7:07 pm

Oct. 6 at Alaska Anchorage TBA

Oct. 7 at Alaska Anchorage TBA

Oct. 13 St. Lawrence 7:37 pm

Oct. 14 St. Lawrence 7:07 pm

Oct. 20 Minnesota 7:37 pm

Oct. 21 Minnesota 7:07 pm

Oct. 27 at Colorado College* TBA

Oct. 28 at Colorado College* TBA

Nov. 3 at Wisconsin TBA

Nov. 4 at Wisconsin TBA

Nov. 10 Miami* 7:37 pm

Nov. 11 Miami* 7:07 pm

Nov. 17 at Denver* TBA

Nov. 18 at Denver* TBA

Nov. 24 Union 7:37 pm

Nov. 25 Union 7:07 pm

Dec. 1 Western Michigan* 7:37 pm

Dec. 2 Western Michigan* 7:07 pm

Dec. 8 at St. Cloud State* TBA

Dec. 9 at St. Cloud State* TBA

Dec. 30 U.S. Under-18 Team (exh) 7:07 pm

Jan. 5 Omaha* 7:37 pm

Jan. 6 Omaha* 7:07 pm

Jan. 12 at Bemidji State TBA

Jan. 13 Bemidji State 7:07 pm

Jan. 19 at Minnesota Duluth* TBA

Jan. 20 at Minnesota Duluth* TBA

Jan. 26 Denver* 7:37 pm

Jan. 27 Denver* 7:07 pm

Feb. 9 Colorado College* 7:37 pm

Feb. 10 Colorado College* 7:07 pm

Feb. 16 at Omaha* TBA

Feb. 17 at Omaha* TBA

Feb. 23 at Miami* TBA

Feb. 24 at Miami* TBA

Mar. 2 St. Cloud State* 7:37 pm

Mar. 3 St. Cloud State* 7:07 pm

Mar. 9-11 NCHC Quarterfinals (TBD) TBD

Mar. 16-17 NCHC Frozen Faceoff (Minneapolis) TBD

Mar. 23-25 NCAA Regionals (TBD) TBD

Apr. 5-7 NCAA Frozen Faceoff (St. Paul) TBD

* – indicates NCHC game

Home games in bold; all times Central

Schedule subject to change