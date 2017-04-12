West Fargo Teacher Resigns After Social Media Posts

A statement released by the school district says Sheridan Tihista of Liberty Middle School has resigned her position effective immediately.

A West Fargo special education teacher under fire for her comments about her students and their parents on social media has resigned.

She will not be returning to her classroom.

The statement also says parents have been notified and the district plans to have qualified teachers in the classroom to end the year on a positive and productive note.

Tihista was placed on administrative leave Monday after parents complained about her offensive social media posts.

In one post Tihista called parents of her students “monsters”.