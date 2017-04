Charges Dropped After Ward County Sheriff Resigns

Agreement Ends 43 Years In Law Enforcement

MINOT, N.D. – The embattled sheriff in Ward County, North Dakota is out.

The county commission reached an agreement with Steve Kukowski that ends the civil action to remove him from office and drop any criminal charges.

Kukowski had faced charges in the 2014 death of a jail inmate.

It was alleged that he did not attempt to get medical care for the man despite being aware of his medical condition.

The agreement ends Kukowski’s 43 years in law enforcement.