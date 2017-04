Child Abuse Cases Increase in Minnesota

Child abuse cases increased 25% from 2015 in Minnesota

Minnesota officials say nearly 40,000 children were suspected of being abused or neglected in the state last year, a 25 percent increase from 2015.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services also noted a spike in maltreatment investigations.

The report didn’t detail what was behind the increase, but says it was likely due to in part to increased awareness and “a growing opioid crisis.”