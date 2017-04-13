Dads and Daughters Do Science

Get your girls involved in the sciences with this hands-on event for Earth Week.

Earth Day 2017 is almost upon us, and the women engineers of NDSU have the perfect place to get your daughter and her dad involved in a hands-on party for the planet.

It’s the Dads and Daughters Do Science event at NDSU April 22nd, where you can bring your daughter for a bunch of science experiments for ages K-2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There, they can get hands-on learning about biology, chemistry and physics while meeting local leaders in the sciences. Since women are still way, way underrepresented in the science and math disciplines, it’s a great way to encourage girls to see how much fun science and math can be, so they go on to explore those branches of learning and perhaps pursue a future profession in the STEM fields.

Note: initial spots have filled up for this event, but here’s a link to follow to keep posted on additional spots for more science activities! https://www.facebook.com/events/1249123208509460/