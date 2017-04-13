Dads and Daughters Do Science

Get your girls involved in the sciences with this hands-on event for Earth Week.
Emily Welker

Earth Day 2017 is almost upon us, and the women engineers of NDSU have the perfect place to get your daughter and her dad involved in a hands-on party for the planet.

It’s the Dads and Daughters Do Science event at NDSU April 22nd, where you can bring your daughter for a bunch of science experiments for ages K-2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There, they can get hands-on learning about biology, chemistry and physics while meeting local leaders in the sciences. Since women are still way, way underrepresented in the science and math disciplines, it’s a great way to encourage girls to see how much fun science and math can be, so they go on to explore those branches of learning and perhaps pursue a future profession in the STEM fields.

Note: initial spots have filled up for this event, but here’s a link to follow to keep posted on additional spots for more science activities! https://www.facebook.com/events/1249123208509460/

 

