Dive Team Rescues Delano Man

The 9-1-1 call came in around 10 o'clock this morning.

A dive rescue team was dispatched after a man was seen hanging onto the side of his boat on Lake Ida.

The Douglas County Sheriff says by the time first responders arrived 59-year-old Timothy Geyen of Delano was able to get back to shore with his row boat.

He told authorities that he was fishing when a wave hit his boat and knocked him into the water.

He was not wearing his life vest but had it in the boat.

Geyen had mild hypothermia but refused medical treatment.