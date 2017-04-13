Doctor Charged After Performing Genital Mutilation

Operations Were Performed On Two Young Minnesota Girls
TJ Nelson

A Detroit-area doctor has been charged with performing genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota.

Prosecutors say Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was arrested just days after two 7-year-old girls identified her as the person who performed medical procedures on them in February.

The FBI says the girls were accompanied to the clinic by their mothers.

Female genital mutilation of minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there’s a legitimate health reason.

In a court filing, the FBI says Nagarwala is a member of a cultural community that believes in the practice.

