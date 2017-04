HS Baseball Roundup: Davies Splits Double Header with West Fargo

West Fargo: 8-4, Davies: 5-3.

FARGO, N.D. — In high school baseball action on Thursday West Fargo and Davies split a double header in West Fargo. The Packers won game one 9-2, and Davies won game two 2-1.

Fargo North Hosted Red River as well and got out to an early lead at home.

The Packers are back in action next Thursday against Sheyenne, and Davies hosts Shanley on Tuesday.