HS Girls Soccer: Spartans, Bruins pick up EDC Wins

Fargo South Stays undefeated after victory.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo North Spartans picked up a 3-1 win over the Davies Eagles Thursday night. Molly Sarafolean scored a goal for the Spartans in the win.

The Fargo South Bruins also picked up a win. The Bruins downed West Fargo 1-0.

Fargo South plays Sheyenne next Tuesday and Fargo North plays Red River next Tuesday.